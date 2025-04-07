ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ghana’s Abang Emmanuel Alabi excels at Seven Stars Promotions Para Boxing Championship in Poland

By Sammy Heywood Okine
Boxing Ghana’s Abang Emmanuel Alabi excels at Seven Stars Promotions Para Boxing Championship in Poland
MON, 07 APR 2025

Ghana proudly participated in the 2025 Seven Star Championships, an international adaptive boxing tournament organized by Seven Star Promotions. The event took place on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at the M7 Club in Poland.

Representing Ghana, Rasheed Mohammed faced a tough bout and was defeated by Poland’s Kamil Sawicki. However, fellow Ghanaian boxer Abang Emmanuel Alabi delivered an impressive performance, overpowering Polish contender Prezenyslaw Sutkowski.

The tournament featured participation from several European countries, including France, highlighting the growing international appeal of adaptive boxing.

Mr. Robert Amegavi, an official and member of the Ghana Para Boxing Federation, expressed the need for increased financial backing and media exposure to sustain the dreams and momentum of Ghana’s adaptive boxing community. He commended the Ghanaian athletes for their efforts and emphasized the importance of international collaboration.

He also extended his gratitude to the leadership of the Ghana Para Boxing Federation and the Ghana Boxing Association, as well as to Hubert Kozub, CEO of Seven Star Promotions in Poland, and Ken Kalai, CEO of Special Game Masters in Ghana, for their support and contributions to the event.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

16 minutes ago

Director-General of GTEC, Professor Ahmed Jinapor Abdulai Stop using honorary doctorate and professor titles — GTEC warns

16 minutes ago

Roads Minister orders probe into rapid deterioration of €95m Tarkwa-Agona Nkwanta road Roads Minister orders probe into rapid deterioration of €95m Tarkwa-Agona Nkwant...

16 minutes ago

Ntim Fordjour links NDC Parliamentary Candidate to $350million cocaine bust Ntim Fordjour links NDC Parliamentary Candidate to $350million cocaine bust

1 hour ago

Why NPP risks becoming irrelevant by 2028 — CDD fellow warns Why NPP risks becoming irrelevant by 2028 — CDD fellow warns

1 hour ago

NPP Director of Communications, Richard Ahiagbah NPP criticizes gov’t over ‘scanty’ response on mysterious aircraft

2 hours ago

Sam Pee Yalley Former High Commissioner to India, Sam Pee Yalley dies

2 hours ago

Two killed in rival gang clash at Wiamoase funeral Two killed in rival gang clash at Wiamoase funeral

2 hours ago

Sammy Gyamfi, MD of Precious Minerals Marketing Company Goldbod doesn't have too much power — Sammy Gyamfi

2 hours ago

Dr. Victor Bampoe, NHIS Boss Private Health Facility Association withdraws suspension of service to NHIS card...

2 hours ago

Ashanti Region: Man found dead on Ahwiaa school park Ashanti Region: Man found dead on Ahwiaa school park

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line