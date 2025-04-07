Ghana’s Abang Emmanuel Alabi excels at Seven Stars Promotions Para Boxing Championship in Poland

Ghana proudly participated in the 2025 Seven Star Championships, an international adaptive boxing tournament organized by Seven Star Promotions. The event took place on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at the M7 Club in Poland.

Representing Ghana, Rasheed Mohammed faced a tough bout and was defeated by Poland’s Kamil Sawicki. However, fellow Ghanaian boxer Abang Emmanuel Alabi delivered an impressive performance, overpowering Polish contender Prezenyslaw Sutkowski.

The tournament featured participation from several European countries, including France, highlighting the growing international appeal of adaptive boxing.

Mr. Robert Amegavi, an official and member of the Ghana Para Boxing Federation, expressed the need for increased financial backing and media exposure to sustain the dreams and momentum of Ghana’s adaptive boxing community. He commended the Ghanaian athletes for their efforts and emphasized the importance of international collaboration.

He also extended his gratitude to the leadership of the Ghana Para Boxing Federation and the Ghana Boxing Association, as well as to Hubert Kozub, CEO of Seven Star Promotions in Poland, and Ken Kalai, CEO of Special Game Masters in Ghana, for their support and contributions to the event.