Red changed our game plan – Black Queens coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren after narrow win against Senegal

Black Queens head coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren acknowledged that his side's 1-0 victory over Senegal was significantly influenced by a second-half red card, which forced his side to adjust their approach on the fly.

The Queens started strong and deservedly took the lead through Evelyn Badu after a dominant opening spell at the Stade Lat-Dior in Thies.

However, momentum swung early in the second half when Ghana was reduced to ten players, shifting the dynamic of the match.

“Towards the end of the first half, we were adapting to their physical style,” Bjorkegren said after the game.

“At halftime, we actually discussed the need to play football on the ground and move the ball faster. However, we didn’t, and early in the second half, we received a red card. When we did, it completely changed the game," he added.

The match is part of a nine-day training tour aimed at assessing the squad and fine-tuning strategies ahead of upcoming competitive fixtures.

Ghana will take on Senegal once more on Tuesday to conclude the friendly series.

These games form part of Black Queens' preparations for the upcoming 2025 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), which will be held in Morocco later this year.