Kim Lars Bjorkegren lauds Black Queens after hard-fought win over Senegal

Black Queens head coach, Kim Lars Bjorkegren, has commended his side for their hard-fought win over Senegal at the Stade Lat-Dior in Thies.

In an international friendly game, Ghana recorded a 1-0 win through Evelyn Badu's first-half header.

“Of course, in professional football, you're always happy when you win,” Bjorkegren told GFA Media after the game.

“For us, there was one main aim: to win the game. We were able to score a beautiful goal exactly how we wanted to play, with a perfect cross. Evelyn scored with a great header from a number 10 position," he added.

The win is part of Ghana’s preparations during a nine-day training tour arranged by the Ghana Football Association.

The two sides are set to face off again on Tuesday as the Black Queens continue their preparations for upcoming international competitions later this year.

These games form part of Black Queens' preparations for the upcoming 2025 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) which will be held in Morocco later this year.