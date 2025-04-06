Kim Lars Bjorkegren praises Senegal's physicality despite Black Queens win

Black Queens head coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren admitted his side had to dig deep to overcome a physically demanding Senegalese team in their 1-0 win on Saturday.

In an international friendly game, Ghana's Black Queens were hosted at the Stade Lat-Dior.

Although the Queens started strongly, they were soon forced to adjust as Senegal ramped up their physicality and disrupted the flow of the game.

However, Evelyn Badu scored the only goal of the game as Ghana defeated Senegal in the first of two friendlies on Saturday, April 5, in Dakar.

"We knew before the game that it was going to be a tough game for us, a tough away game," Bjorkegren said.

"Senegal could be physical, and I felt the start was pretty good. But towards the end of the first half, we were adapting to their style, with more stops and a more Senegal-like way of playing."

The two sides are set to face off again on Tuesday as the Black Queens continue their preparations for upcoming international competitions later this year.