2024/25 GPL Matchday 26 Wrap Up: Hearts of Oak shocked Medeama SC as Asante Kotoko drop points at Heart of Lions

The Matchday 26 games of teh 2024/25 Ghana Premier League have ended at the various stadia with interesting results, with a game left to be played on Monday.

At the Accra Sports Stadium, Hearts of Oak recorded a hard-fought 1-0 win against Medeama SC.

Raphael Amponsah's 40-yard screamer separated the two teams in the capital and ended the Phobians' four-game winless run.

Asante Kotoko, who were hoping to extend their winning run were held to a 1-1 drawn game against Heart of Lions at the Kpando Sports Stadium.

The Porcupine Warriors shot ahead through Justice Blay just before halftime. However, the home side equalized through Ali Fawaz two minutes into the second half.

Dreams FC continued their resurgence with a decisive 2-0 win over Bibiani Gold Stars at the Tuba Astro Turf.

Abdul Razak Salifu opened the scoring for the home side in the 34th minute before Izdeen Mohammed sealed the win in the 46th minute.

At the Nana Nsenkyire Sports Arena, FC Samartex 1996 deepened the woes of Accra Lions with a 2-0 win against the struggling side.

Emmanuel Mammah opened the scoring as early as the first minute before Akwasi Sarpong sealed victory in the 38th minute.

Young Apostles dropped points at home after drawing 0-0 against struggling Legon Cities at the Wenchi Sports Stadium.

Basake Holy Stars ended a three-game winless streak with a remarkable 2-1 win over Berekum Chelsea at the Ampian AAK II Sports Arena.

Emmanuel Agyei opened the scoring for the home side as early as the 7th minute before Prince Tweneboah added the second in the 34th minute.

Jonah Attuquaye scored a consolation for Chelsea in injury time as they suffered their 9th defeat of the season.

Aduana FC returned to winning ways after a 1-0 win over Vision FC at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park.

Rich Sackey scored the only goal of the match in the 10th minute to separate the two teams.

On Monday, Nations FC at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex will host Karela United with kick-off scheduled at 15:00 GMT.

Asante Kotoko, Bibiani GoldStars, Heart of Lions and Hearts of Oak occupy the top four spots while Accra Lions, Legon Cities and Nsoatreman FC sit in the relegation zone.

𝗙𝗨𝗟𝗟-𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘