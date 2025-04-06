ModernGhana logo
PL: Liverpool's 26-match unbeaten run ended by Fulham

By BBC
SUN, 06 APR 2025

Liverpool's 26-match unbeaten run in the Premier League came to an end as Fulham beat them at Craven Cottage.

Arne Slot's side had gone ahead through Alexis Mac Allister's superb 25-yard strike but three Fulham goals in 13 minutes turned the game on its head before half-time.

Ryan Sessegnon equalised with a smart first-time finish after Andreas Pereira's cross fell kindly for him in the box.

Alex Iwobi put Marco Silva's side ahead nine minutes later as he collected Liverpool full-back Andy Robertson's poor cross-field ball on the edge of the box and, after his initial shot was blocked, his second flew in via a deflection off the Scotland captain.

The third came when a Fulham corner was only cleared to the edge of the box, Iwobi made of a mess of his attempt to put it back into the middle but Rodrigo Muniz kept it alive.

A brilliant touch around the corner put him through on goal and the Brazilian striker finished calmly under Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

Luis Diaz pulled one back for the visitors in the 72nd minute, stabbing into the bottom corner from fellow substitute Conor Bradley's pass, but Liverpool were unable to force an equaliser.

It was another substitute, Harvey Elliott, who came closest to drawing the league leaders level but his curling effort bounced back off the bar.

Elliott and Federico Chiesa had half chances in stoppage time but neither unduly troubled Bernd Leno in the Fulham goal.

Liverpool stay 11 points clear at the top with seven games remaining and need a maximum of 11 more points to secure a record-equalling 20th league title.

Meanwhile, victory boosts Fulham's chances of European qualification as they move up to eighth, five points behind Chelsea in fourth.

