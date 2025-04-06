ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho given three-match ban for grabbing Galatasaray counterpart's nose

By BBC
Football News Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho given three-match ban for grabbing Galatasaray counterparts nose
SUN, 06 APR 2025

Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho has been given a three-match ban for appearing to grab Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk's nose after their Turkish Cup match.

The incident occurred after the final whistle at Sukru Saracoglu Stadium on Wednesday, when both managers were interacting with match officials following Galatasaray's 2-1 win.

Mourinho approached Buruk from behind and appeared to pinch his nose, with the former Turkey international midfielder, 51, falling to the floor with his hands covering his face.

The Portuguese, a former boss of Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham, was also fined 292,500 Turkish Lira (£5,955).

Galatasaray accused Mourinho of "physically attacking" Buruk.

Fenerbahce later accused Buruk of "acting as if he had been shot" and said he had made "disrespectful hand gestures" to provoke Mourinho.

The Professional Football Disciplinary Board (PFDK) said they had taken Buruk's actions into consideration, which resulted in Mourinho being given a reduced ban because of "provocation".

Mourinho's assistant Salvatore Foti was given a four-match ban for an "insult towards an opposing team player".

Fenerbahce substitute Mert Yandas and Galatasaray substitutes Kerem Demirbay and Baris Yilmaz were shown red cards for their part in a melee between the two benches during stoppage time.

Midfielder Yandas, 30, has since been given a one-match suspension.

There was already increased tension between the two clubs after Galatasaray said in February they would "initiate criminal proceedings" against Mourinho after claiming he made "racist statements" following a goalless draw in February.

Fenerbahce said on Friday the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office had dismissed Galatasaray's criminal complaint against Mourinho.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

5 hours ago

Image of the hospital Massive, well coordinated thievery at Ridge Hospital as Medical Director, past a...

15 hours ago

Abednego Tawia Gblie Osroagbo of Old Ningo gazetted as the Paramount Chief of the Ningo Traditional Area Ningo Traditional Council gets Paramount Chief after 20 years

15 hours ago

Let’s be vigilant, increase surveillance for meningitis – GHS Let’s be vigilant, increase surveillance for meningitis – GHS

15 hours ago

TDC Ghana IT department signed $1million software contract but software cannot be found TDC Ghana IT department signed $1million software contract but software cannot b...

15 hours ago

Foreign Ministry spends $15m annually on rent for offices stationed abroad – Ablakwa Foreign Ministry spends $15m annually on rent for offices stationed abroad – Abl...

16 hours ago

Economist and lecturer at the University of Ghana, Professor Patrick Asuming Ghana could secure IMF waivers amid missed targets – Economist

16 hours ago

Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director, IMF Separate IMF team to arrive in Ghana on Monday to begin VAT restructuring exerci...

16 hours ago

Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed Individuals will no longer mine in forest reserves under new law — Murtala

16 hours ago

Kwame A Plus 'I don’t know the source of NPP’s confidence to complain just few months in oppo...

18 hours ago

Fire ravages NDC office in Talensi Fire ravages NDC office in Talensi

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line