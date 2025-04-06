ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Barcelona extend La Liga lead despite Betis draw

By BBC
Football News Barcelona extend La Liga lead despite Betis draw
SUN, 06 APR 2025

Barcelona moved four points clear of rivals Real Madrid at the top of La Liga despite being held to a draw at home by Real Betis.

Hansi Flick's side will be disappointed, though, that their dominant performance did not result in victory as their seven-match winning run in all competitions was ended by the disciplined visitors.

Some brilliant one-touch football sent midfielder Gavi through in the seventh minute and the 20-year-old opened the scoring for the hosts with a composed finish from a tight angle.

But Betis were level 10 minutes later as defender Natan headed home Giovani lo Celso's corner.

Full-back Jules Kounde had Barca's best chance to retake the lead when his strike from close range on his weaker foot was saved by the body of Betis goalkeeper Adrian midway through the second half.

A draw also ended the visitors' own four-match winning run as in-form forwards Cucho Hernandez and Manchester United loanee Antony failed to fire.

Earlier on Saturday, Real Madrid were sunk by a 95th-minute Valencia winner as they lost to Los Ches for the first time since 2008.

Barcelona next host Borussia Dortmund in their Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

5 hours ago

Image of the hospital Massive, well coordinated thievery at Ridge Hospital as Medical Director, past a...

15 hours ago

Abednego Tawia Gblie Osroagbo of Old Ningo gazetted as the Paramount Chief of the Ningo Traditional Area Ningo Traditional Council gets Paramount Chief after 20 years

15 hours ago

Let’s be vigilant, increase surveillance for meningitis – GHS Let’s be vigilant, increase surveillance for meningitis – GHS

15 hours ago

TDC Ghana IT department signed $1million software contract but software cannot be found TDC Ghana IT department signed $1million software contract but software cannot b...

15 hours ago

Foreign Ministry spends $15m annually on rent for offices stationed abroad – Ablakwa Foreign Ministry spends $15m annually on rent for offices stationed abroad – Abl...

16 hours ago

Economist and lecturer at the University of Ghana, Professor Patrick Asuming Ghana could secure IMF waivers amid missed targets – Economist

16 hours ago

Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director, IMF Separate IMF team to arrive in Ghana on Monday to begin VAT restructuring exerci...

16 hours ago

Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed Individuals will no longer mine in forest reserves under new law — Murtala

16 hours ago

Kwame A Plus 'I don’t know the source of NPP’s confidence to complain just few months in oppo...

18 hours ago

Fire ravages NDC office in Talensi Fire ravages NDC office in Talensi

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line