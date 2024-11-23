La Liga: Barcelona let two-goal lead slip in Celta Vigo draw

La Liga leaders Barcelona conceded twice in two minutes in a dramatic finish to draw with Celta Vigo after having Marc Casado sent off.

Captain Raphinha opened the scoring for Barca - the former Leeds United player's 13th goal in all competitions this season - after driving into the box before finishing.

Celta were lively throughout and had strong appeals for a penalty waved away just before half-time when Iago Aspas went down inside the box after a challenge by Gerard Martin, who had already been booked.

Former Liverpool forward Aspas was furious with the decision not to award a spot-kick and was yellow-carded for protesting.

Barcelona thought they had wrapped up the points when Raphinha, who also hit the post, turned provider for Robert Lewandowski to score his 15th La Liga goal of the season.

But in a dramatic finish Casado was sent off for a second booking in the 82nd minute before Alfon Gonzalez pulled one back for Celta two minutes later.

Then Hugo Alvarez struck in the 86th minute to earn the hosts a deserved point.

Real Madrid will cut Barcelona's lead to four points if they win at Leganes on Sunday (17:30 GMT kick-off).