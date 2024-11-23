PL: Tottenham Hotspur Spurs thrash Manchester City 4-0

James Maddison scored twice as Tottenham romped to victory over a Manchester City side that has now lost five games in a row for the first time since 2006.

Pedro Porro drove home a third before Brennan Johnson added a last minute fourth on an incredible night that saw the end of City's 52-match unbeaten record at Etihad Stadium, stretching back to just before the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

It is City's worst home league defeat since a 5-1 loss to Tottenham's north London rivals Arsenal in 2003.

It was also the first time they have lost three successive Premier League games under Pep Guardiola, who signed a two-year contract extension 48 hours earlier.

Guardiola had never previously lost a home game by four goals in his managerial career.

The Tottenham fans lapped it up, cheekily singing "you'll be sacked in the morning" at Guardiola as they celebrated Porro's goal.

It was an amazing transformation for Tottenham, who travelled north without both first-choice central defenders, had five teenagers on the bench and had lost their last game 2-1 at home to Ipswich a fortnight ago.

But Ange Postecoglou's side made light of their problems in a way City could not. It was their heaviest home defeat since a 5-2 reverse to Leicester in September 2020, when Maddison was among the scorers for the Foxes.

The manner of the defeat merely highlighted the absence of injured midfielder Rodri, who was the subject of an elaborate pre-match celebration on his first visit back to the stadium since winning the Ballon d'Or.

City remain in second but Liverpool will stretch their lead at the top to eight points if they win at Southampton on Sunday.

Tottenham move up to sixth, four points behind City.