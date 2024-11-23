PL: Superb Cunha double helps Wolves beat Fulham

Two superb goals from Matheus Cunha helped Wolves thump Fulham to move out of the relegation zone and further ease the pressure on manager Gary O’Neil.

Everything appeared to be going to plan for the hosts when Alex Iwobi collected Kenny Tete’s pass and – with the visitors’ defence retreating – curled a brilliant left-footed strike into the far corner.

But Wolves responded magnificently and equalised with a wonderful effort of their own, Cunha controlling Mario Lemina’s long ball with his first touch before lifting a delicate finish over Bernd Leno.

O’Neil’s side completed the turnaround eight minutes into the second half when Joao Gomes drilled a powerful shot past Leno from Cunha’s pass.

The Brazilian forward curled a sumptuous shot into the top corner for his second of the game, before Goncalo Guedes added a late fourth on the counter-attack.

Both teams struggled for fluency early on at a wet and windy Craven Cottage, but former Wolves striker Raul Jimenez should have given Fulham the lead three minutes before Iwobi’s opener when he turned Antonee Robinson’s low cross against the crossbar from point-blank range.

Second-half substitute Harry Wilson was unfortunate to see a curling shot strike the top of the crossbar with the score at 2-1, but Cunha’s second of the contest and Guedes’ stoppage-time drive brought Fulham’s winning Premier League run to a shuddering halt.