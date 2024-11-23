ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

PL: Superb Cunha double helps Wolves beat Fulham

By BBC
Football News PL: Superb Cunha double helps Wolves beat Fulham
SAT, 23 NOV 2024

Two superb goals from Matheus Cunha helped Wolves thump Fulham to move out of the relegation zone and further ease the pressure on manager Gary O’Neil.

Everything appeared to be going to plan for the hosts when Alex Iwobi collected Kenny Tete’s pass and – with the visitors’ defence retreating – curled a brilliant left-footed strike into the far corner.

But Wolves responded magnificently and equalised with a wonderful effort of their own, Cunha controlling Mario Lemina’s long ball with his first touch before lifting a delicate finish over Bernd Leno.

O’Neil’s side completed the turnaround eight minutes into the second half when Joao Gomes drilled a powerful shot past Leno from Cunha’s pass.

The Brazilian forward curled a sumptuous shot into the top corner for his second of the game, before Goncalo Guedes added a late fourth on the counter-attack.

Both teams struggled for fluency early on at a wet and windy Craven Cottage, but former Wolves striker Raul Jimenez should have given Fulham the lead three minutes before Iwobi’s opener when he turned Antonee Robinson’s low cross against the crossbar from point-blank range.

Second-half substitute Harry Wilson was unfortunate to see a curling shot strike the top of the crossbar with the score at 2-1, but Cunha’s second of the contest and Guedes’ stoppage-time drive brought Fulham’s winning Premier League run to a shuddering halt.

Top Stories

16 minutes ago

Election 2024: We won’t give power to NDC, not today, nor tomorrow – Bryan Acheampong reiterates Election 2024: We won’t give power to NDC, not today, nor tomorrow – Bryan Achea...

16 minutes ago

NCCE condemns Wontumi FM’s Oheneba Asiedu’s fake news NCCE condemns Wontumi FM’s Oheneba Asiedu’s fake news

16 minutes ago

One killed in renewed Sampa chieftaincy clash, Police arrest 45 others One killed in renewed Sampa chieftaincy clash, Police arrest 45 others

57 minutes ago

Kofi Ofosu Nkansah [right] and Kwaku Manu Stop misbehaving in NPP colours — NEIP boss warns actor Kwaku Manu

2 hours ago

“If we're serious about gender equality, we must dismantle media biases” — Dr. Agyepong “If we're serious about gender equality, we must dismantle media biases” — Dr. A...

3 hours ago

Election 2024: Make no mistake, we’ll beat NDC – Bawumia insists Election 2024: Make no mistake, we’ll beat NDC – Bawumia insists

3 hours ago

Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana warns against increasing antibiotic resistance Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana warns against increasing antibiotic resistance

6 hours ago

2024 Election: Police arrest Wontumi radio presenter Oheneba Nana Asiedu for the publication of false news 2024 Election: Police arrest Wontumi radio presenter Oheneba Nana Asiedu for the...

7 hours ago

My “Emmoa Asem Nkoaa” campaign song not an insult to Mahama – Great Ampong My “Emmoa Asem Nkoaa” campaign song not an insult to Mahama – Great Ampong

7 hours ago

Recent commissioning of projects a panic response to NDC’s positive message – Dr. Sharif Khalid Recent commissioning of projects a panic response to NDC’s positive message – Dr...

Just in....

Who wins the 2024 presidential race?

Started: 18-11-2024 | Ends: 07-12-2024
body-container-line