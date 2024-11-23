ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

PL: Pedro and Mitoma lead 10-man Brighton to win at Bournemouth

By BBC
Football News PL: Pedro and Mitoma lead 10-man Brighton to win at Bournemouth
SAT, 23 NOV 2024

Joao Pedro and Kaoru Mitoma scored as 10-men Brighton continued their best start to a top-flight season by holding off Bournemouth in a 2-1 win.

Pedro opened the scoring in the fourth minute when he tapped in after Kepa Arrizabalaga parried away Georginio Rutter's strike from the edge of the area.

Bournemouth responded well and had the better of the chances in the first half, with Marcus Tavernier and Antoine Semenyo causing concern for goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen with long-range strikes.

But Mitoma doubled the visitors' lead shortly after the interval, running on to Pedro's ball before sweeping a shot across Arrizabalaga and into the bottom corner.

Brighton were forced to play the last 30 minutes with 10 players after Carlos Baleba was shown a second yellow by referee Stuart Attwell for a late challenge on Milos Kerkez.

Substitute David Brooks halved the deficit in injury time, but Fabian Hurzeler's side were able to hold on in a nervy finish that saw Semenyo brush the crossbar with the last kick of the game.

The win moves Brighton up to fifth - joint on 22 points with Chelsea and Arsenal after 12 games.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, drop to 13th following a second straight defeat after they entered the international break on the back of a 3-2 loss to Brentford.

Top Stories

16 minutes ago

Election 2024: We won’t give power to NDC, not today, nor tomorrow – Bryan Acheampong reiterates Election 2024: We won’t give power to NDC, not today, nor tomorrow – Bryan Achea...

16 minutes ago

NCCE condemns Wontumi FM’s Oheneba Asiedu’s fake news NCCE condemns Wontumi FM’s Oheneba Asiedu’s fake news

16 minutes ago

One killed in renewed Sampa chieftaincy clash, Police arrest 45 others One killed in renewed Sampa chieftaincy clash, Police arrest 45 others

57 minutes ago

Kofi Ofosu Nkansah [right] and Kwaku Manu Stop misbehaving in NPP colours — NEIP boss warns actor Kwaku Manu

2 hours ago

“If we're serious about gender equality, we must dismantle media biases” — Dr. Agyepong “If we're serious about gender equality, we must dismantle media biases” — Dr. A...

3 hours ago

Election 2024: Make no mistake, we’ll beat NDC – Bawumia insists Election 2024: Make no mistake, we’ll beat NDC – Bawumia insists

3 hours ago

Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana warns against increasing antibiotic resistance Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana warns against increasing antibiotic resistance

6 hours ago

2024 Election: Police arrest Wontumi radio presenter Oheneba Nana Asiedu for the publication of false news 2024 Election: Police arrest Wontumi radio presenter Oheneba Nana Asiedu for the...

7 hours ago

My “Emmoa Asem Nkoaa” campaign song not an insult to Mahama – Great Ampong My “Emmoa Asem Nkoaa” campaign song not an insult to Mahama – Great Ampong

7 hours ago

Recent commissioning of projects a panic response to NDC’s positive message – Dr. Sharif Khalid Recent commissioning of projects a panic response to NDC’s positive message – Dr...

Just in....

Who wins the 2024 presidential race?

Started: 18-11-2024 | Ends: 07-12-2024
body-container-line