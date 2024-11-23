Watch Thomas Partey 20 yards goal against Nottingham Forest [VIDEO]

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey delivered a stunning long-range goal to help Arsenal secure a commanding 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest on Saturday at the Emirates Stadium, ending their recent run of disappointing results.

Bukayo Saka opened the scoring in the 15th minute, showcasing his skill and composure. Combining beautifully with Martin Ødegaard, Saka weaved past two defenders before curling a sensational strike into the top corner, giving Arsenal an early advantage.

The Gunners dominated the first half but truly came alive after halftime. Partey, who missed Ghana’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola and Niger, came on as a substitute for Jorginho and made an immediate impact.

Just minutes into the second half, he unleashed a powerful 20-yard strike to double Arsenal’s lead, marking his second goal of the season after a memorable effort against Aston Villa.

Video below:

Young talent Ethan Nwaneri added a late third, sealing an emphatic victory for Mikel Arteta's side. The win snapped Arsenal’s four-game winless streak and reignited their hopes in the Premier League title race.

With renewed confidence, Arsenal now turns their focus to a pivotal Champions League clash against Sporting CP on Tuesday, followed by a Premier League encounter with West Ham United at the London Stadium next weekend.