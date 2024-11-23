ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Watch Thomas Partey 20 yards goal against Nottingham Forest [VIDEO]

Football News Watch Thomas Partey 20 yards goal against Nottingham Forest [VIDEO]
SAT, 23 NOV 2024

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey delivered a stunning long-range goal to help Arsenal secure a commanding 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest on Saturday at the Emirates Stadium, ending their recent run of disappointing results.

Bukayo Saka opened the scoring in the 15th minute, showcasing his skill and composure. Combining beautifully with Martin Ødegaard, Saka weaved past two defenders before curling a sensational strike into the top corner, giving Arsenal an early advantage.

The Gunners dominated the first half but truly came alive after halftime. Partey, who missed Ghana’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola and Niger, came on as a substitute for Jorginho and made an immediate impact.

Just minutes into the second half, he unleashed a powerful 20-yard strike to double Arsenal’s lead, marking his second goal of the season after a memorable effort against Aston Villa.

  • Video below:

Young talent Ethan Nwaneri added a late third, sealing an emphatic victory for Mikel Arteta's side. The win snapped Arsenal’s four-game winless streak and reignited their hopes in the Premier League title race.

With renewed confidence, Arsenal now turns their focus to a pivotal Champions League clash against Sporting CP on Tuesday, followed by a Premier League encounter with West Ham United at the London Stadium next weekend.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

16 minutes ago

Election 2024: We won’t give power to NDC, not today, nor tomorrow – Bryan Acheampong reiterates Election 2024: We won’t give power to NDC, not today, nor tomorrow – Bryan Achea...

16 minutes ago

NCCE condemns Wontumi FM’s Oheneba Asiedu’s fake news NCCE condemns Wontumi FM’s Oheneba Asiedu’s fake news

16 minutes ago

One killed in renewed Sampa chieftaincy clash, Police arrest 45 others One killed in renewed Sampa chieftaincy clash, Police arrest 45 others

57 minutes ago

Kofi Ofosu Nkansah [right] and Kwaku Manu Stop misbehaving in NPP colours — NEIP boss warns actor Kwaku Manu

2 hours ago

“If we're serious about gender equality, we must dismantle media biases” — Dr. Agyepong “If we're serious about gender equality, we must dismantle media biases” — Dr. A...

3 hours ago

Election 2024: Make no mistake, we’ll beat NDC – Bawumia insists Election 2024: Make no mistake, we’ll beat NDC – Bawumia insists

3 hours ago

Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana warns against increasing antibiotic resistance Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana warns against increasing antibiotic resistance

6 hours ago

2024 Election: Police arrest Wontumi radio presenter Oheneba Nana Asiedu for the publication of false news 2024 Election: Police arrest Wontumi radio presenter Oheneba Nana Asiedu for the...

7 hours ago

My “Emmoa Asem Nkoaa” campaign song not an insult to Mahama – Great Ampong My “Emmoa Asem Nkoaa” campaign song not an insult to Mahama – Great Ampong

7 hours ago

Recent commissioning of projects a panic response to NDC’s positive message – Dr. Sharif Khalid Recent commissioning of projects a panic response to NDC’s positive message – Dr...

Just in....

Who wins the 2024 presidential race?

Started: 18-11-2024 | Ends: 07-12-2024
body-container-line