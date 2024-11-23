Thomas Partey scores a brilliant goal as Arsenal beat Nottingham Forest to return to winning ways

Ghana midfielder, Thomas Partey scored a brilliant goal as Arsenal stunned Nottingham Forest to return to winning ways on Saturday at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners' form has dipped in recent weeks amid a tough fixture schedule and a number of injuries, which meant Mikel Arteta's side were nine points behind leaders Liverpool before kick-off.

However, the home side dominated the game and Bukayo Saka gave them the lead after 15 minutes, exchanging passes with Martin Odegaard before beating two defenders and slamming a strike into the top corner.

Partey, who missed Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola and Niger, replaced Jorginho at the start of the second half and made a huge impact by scoring from 20 yards before youngster Ethan Nwaneri added a third late on to secure the win.

The strike is Thomas Partey's second of the campaign after netting his first in the away game against Aston Villa early in the season.

The victory ends a run of four matches without a win for the London club as they reignite their title pursuit.

Partey will hope to keep his place in the team when they travel to play Sporting CP in the Champions League on Tuesday before travelling to play West Ham United in the Premier League on Saturday at the London Stadium.