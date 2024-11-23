ModernGhana logo
Ghana striker Jordan Ayew nets consolation goal for Leicester in 2-1 defeat to Chelsea

Ghana forward, Jordan Ayew found the back of the net for Leicester City in their 2-1 loss to Chelsea in an English Premier League encounter at the King Power Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Ayew, who was introduced in the second half, made an immediate impact, showcasing his poise and skill. Despite his efforts, Leicester fell short against a determined Chelsea side.

The Blues took an early lead in the 15th minute through Senegalese striker Nicholas Jackson. Chelsea remained in control for much of the match, with a potential second goal disallowed in the 32nd minute when Marc Cucurella was flagged offside before Noni Madueke's strike.

Chelsea doubled their lead in the 74th minute. A Nicholas Jackson header was parried by Leicester goalkeeper Mads Hermansen, but Enzo Fernandez reacted swiftly to nod the rebound into the net.

Jordan Ayew, however, gave Leicester fans a glimmer of hope in the dying moments of the game. After earning a penalty, Ayew stepped up and converted it in the 90th minute. Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sánchez got a hand to the ball but couldn’t prevent it from going in.

Ayew’s goal against Chelsea brings his tally for the season to three goals in 11 Premier League appearances. The Ghana international continues to demonstrate his value to Leicester, using his experience and finishing ability to impact games even in challenging circumstances.

Although the Foxes couldn’t salvage a point, Ayew’s performance remains a positive takeaway as they seek to turn their fortunes around in the league.

