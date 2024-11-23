Black Stars coaching job more tougher than managing a club - Nations FC coach Kasim Mingle

Nations FC head coach Kassim Mingle has opined that coaching Black Stars is more demanding than managing a club side.

Mingle led Nations FC to a seventh-place finish in their debut campaign in the Ghana Premier League last season.

In an interview with Akoma FM, Mingle discussed his belief that coaching is ultimately about destiny, preferring to keep a low profile and let his work speak for itself.

He also took pride in the success of many players he has developed, who have gone on to represent the national team or play professionally abroad.

Reflecting on the difference between managing club teams and national sides, Mingle said, “Football, in my opinion, is destiny, so I usually keep a low profile and dislike being hyped up because I think your work will speak for itself no matter how long it takes. Many of the players I’ve developed have made it to the national team and are now working as professionals abroad.”

Mingle went on to explain that coaching the Black Stars, in his view, is easier than managing a local team.

“The Black Stars have already chosen players who are already at the top for you; all you have to do is arrange them, position them, and convince them of your philosophy to get the desired results. This makes coaching the Black Stars much easier than coaching a local team. At the local team, you will be given fringe players that you must develop and teach.”

Kasim Mingle will hope to guide his side to maintain their impressive run in the ongoing 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season when they take on Berekum Chelsea at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.