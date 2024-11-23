ModernGhana logo
PL: Chelsea edge chaotic thriller with Leicester to maintain Maresca momentum

By BBC
SAT, 23 NOV 2024

Nicolas Jackson and Enzo Fernandez goals secured a dominant away victory for Chelsea at Leicester.

Jackson, 23, scored his fifth goal in four consecutive away games as he outbattled defender Wout Faes to win a long punt up field, which he finished well after Fernandez played him into position in the 15th minute.

Fernandez then headed in from close range on the rebound, after goalkeeper Mads Hermansen saved Jackson's initial effort, to seal the win.

Jordan Ayew dispatched a late penalty for Leicester in the 95th minute after Romeo Lavia fouled Bobby de Cordova-Reid in the box.

The Blues were dominant on a cold, wet afternoon at the King Power stadium, with over 66% possession throughout the 90 minutes.

It was a torrid return to Premier League football for Leicester, who lost star midfielder Harry Winks through an ankle injury in the 11th minute.

They didn't muster a shot on goal until the 39th minute, when Kasey McAteer almost found the bottom corner on the break, then Wilfred Ndidi missed a great chance just before half-time.

But Chelsea were commanding. Noni Madueke had a goal ruled out for offside and squandered chances through Moises Caicedo and Joao Felix, who earned his first Premier League start since his last spell with the club in May 2023.

Cole Palmer also saw a close range shot cleared off the line by his own man Madueke in unfortunate circumstances shortly after half-time.

Chelsea move up to third in the Premier League table on 22 points before the rest of the weekend's games, with Leicester remaining 16th on 10 points.

