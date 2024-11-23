We have to play with character against Asante Kotoko - Aduana FC coach Yaw Acheampong

Aduana Stars coach, Yaw Acheampong has charged his side to play with character against Asante Kotoko.

The Ogya lads will host the Porcupine Warriors in the Matchday 12 games at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in Dormaa on Sunday.

Ahead of the game, Acheampong stressed that his players must show character and resilience to overcome the challenges posed by the record Ghanaian champions.

“Playing against Asante Kotoko, you need players with character because it won’t be an easy game. We have to play with character,” Acheampong stated during his pre-match press conference.

“This is not a match to take lightly. We all understand the significance of the game. The result is very, very important.

"We are doing our best to motivate the players and remind them that last season we managed to beat Kotoko here, and we aim to do the same this season,” he added.

Kick-off for the much-anticipated game is scheduled to kick off at 15:00 GMT.