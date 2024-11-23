Nations FC defender Razak Simpson reflects on Black Stars debut in 2025 AFCON Qualifiers

Nations FC defender Razak Simpson has shared his thoughts after making his debut for the Ghana national team, the Black Stars, during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The 26-year-old featured in matches against Angola in Luanda and retained his spot for the final qualifier against Niger. His performance, particularly against the Palancas Negras, earned widespread praise from fans and analysts alike.

In an interview with Akoma FM, Simpson recounted the moment he received his first call-up: "I was there one day when I got a foreign call. I answered, and it was Otto Addo. He said, ‘Congratulations, Razak Simpson. I will call you on Thursday at 12 p.m. to join the Black Stars.’ After the call, I got down on my knees and thanked God for fulfilling my dream."

While wearing the iconic Black Stars jersey was a dream come true, Simpson admitted it came with its own challenges.

"When I wore the shirt, it felt heavy on me. But I reminded myself that this is what I chose to do, so I had to put everything else aside and play," he said.

Despite the disappointment of Ghana failing to qualify for the AFCON for the first time in 21 years, Simpson remains focused on his growth as a player.

"I’ll keep working hard and improving my performance, hoping for future call-ups," he added.

Although his debut campaign ended on a sour note, Simpson’s journey to the national team marks a significant milestone in his career, and he remains optimistic about what lies ahead.