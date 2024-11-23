ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Manaf Nurudeen will need more games to cement his place at Black Stars - Abukari Damba

Football News Manaf Nurudeen will need more games to cement his place at Black Stars - Abukari Damba
SAT, 23 NOV 2024

Former Ghana goalkeeper Abukari Damba believes Abdul Manaf Nurudeen needs more experience to establish himself as the Black Stars' first-choice goalkeeper.

Nurudeen, who plays for KAS Eupen, earned praise for his performances during Ghana’s 1-1 draw with Angola in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers. He also featured in Ghana’s 2-1 loss to Niger in the final Group F match at the Accra Sports Stadium.

While Damba acknowledged Manaf Nurudeen’s contributions, he emphasized the importance of consistency in goalkeeping and suggested that more game time is crucial for his development.

"I want to express my gratitude to all the goalkeepers who have served in the role recently, but it's important to understand that consistency is key," Damba said. "Goalkeeping is a specialized position, and consistency can only be achieved through playing more games."

He added, "It’s not just about having one or two good performances, but about being able to handle the pressures and challenges that come with the job. A goalkeeper's temperament is built over time and through experience."

Damba further explained that to truly assess a goalkeeper's ability, they must be tested across different levels of competition, facing various opponents and learning how to recover from mistakes.

"I think they are doing well, but we need to see them in various situations—under pressure and in competitive tournaments—before we can fully evaluate their consistency," Damba concluded in an interview with Pan-Africa Football.

Nurudeen, who progressed from the U-20 ranks, has earned four caps for the Black Stars. This season, he has played six matches for KAS Eupen, conceding 10 goals without recording a clean sheet.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

20 minutes ago

IMANI Africa Founder, Franklin Cudjoe Inflation is high but Bank of Ghana is worshiping expensive building with Bawumi...

20 minutes ago

IMANI Africa founder, Franklin Cudjoe IMANI can manage Ghana’s ‘awam’ economy with serious few world class thinkers – ...

20 minutes ago

Police invite Wontumi FM presenter Oheneba Nana Asiedu for questioning over publication of false news Police invite Wontumi FM presenter Oheneba Nana Asiedu for questioning over publ...

20 minutes ago

November 23: Cedi sells at GHS16.24 to $1, GHS15.80 on BoG interbank November 23: Cedi sells at GHS16.24 to $1, GHS15.80 on BoG interbank

20 minutes ago

NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia[left] and IMANI Africa Founding President Franklin Cudjoe Deal with the economic plunder, invasive poor governance — Franklin Cudjoe to Ba...

20 minutes ago

Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President of IMANI Africa With enabling economic environment, 24-hour economy, digitalization will natural...

20 minutes ago

Late Ghana Freedom Party Flagbearer Akua Donkor[left] and Electoral Commission Chairperson Jean Mensa 2024 Polls: Late Akua Donkor’s votes will be counted as rejected ballots — EC

20 minutes ago

Inspector General of Police Dr. George Akuffo Dampare Alleged kidnappers of Emirates Airlines Manager will be arrested to face justice...

20 minutes ago

Police rescue Emirates Airlines Manager after alleged kidnapping Police rescue Emirates Airlines Manager after alleged kidnapping

16 hours ago

'Let your service reflect the highest ideals of our armed forces' — Akufo-Addo urges Soldiers "Let your service reflect the highest ideals of our armed forces" — Akufo-Addo u...

Just in....

Who wins the 2024 presidential race?

Started: 18-11-2024 | Ends: 07-12-2024
body-container-line