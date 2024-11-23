Manaf Nurudeen will need more games to cement his place at Black Stars - Abukari Damba

Former Ghana goalkeeper Abukari Damba believes Abdul Manaf Nurudeen needs more experience to establish himself as the Black Stars' first-choice goalkeeper.

Nurudeen, who plays for KAS Eupen, earned praise for his performances during Ghana’s 1-1 draw with Angola in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers. He also featured in Ghana’s 2-1 loss to Niger in the final Group F match at the Accra Sports Stadium.

While Damba acknowledged Manaf Nurudeen’s contributions, he emphasized the importance of consistency in goalkeeping and suggested that more game time is crucial for his development.

"I want to express my gratitude to all the goalkeepers who have served in the role recently, but it's important to understand that consistency is key," Damba said. "Goalkeeping is a specialized position, and consistency can only be achieved through playing more games."

He added, "It’s not just about having one or two good performances, but about being able to handle the pressures and challenges that come with the job. A goalkeeper's temperament is built over time and through experience."

Damba further explained that to truly assess a goalkeeper's ability, they must be tested across different levels of competition, facing various opponents and learning how to recover from mistakes.

"I think they are doing well, but we need to see them in various situations—under pressure and in competitive tournaments—before we can fully evaluate their consistency," Damba concluded in an interview with Pan-Africa Football.

Nurudeen, who progressed from the U-20 ranks, has earned four caps for the Black Stars. This season, he has played six matches for KAS Eupen, conceding 10 goals without recording a clean sheet.