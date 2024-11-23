ModernGhana logo
Prosper Narteh Ogum needs support to succeed - Former Asante Kotoko coach Malik Jabir

SAT, 23 NOV 2024

Former Asante Kotoko legend, Malik Jabir, has urged for more support for under-fire coach Prosper Narteh Ogum, following the team’s disappointing performances.

After a strong start to the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season, the Porcupine Warriors have now suffered four consecutive losses, leaving them in 8th place with 15 points.

The latest setback, a home defeat to Nations FC, led to calls from fans for Narteh Ogum's dismissal.

However, speaking to Kumasi-based Angel FM, Jabir emphasized the importance of backing Narteh Ogum and his coaching staff through these tough times.

Despite the team’s struggles, Jabir remains optimistic, believing that with the proper support, Narteh Ogum can turn things around at Kotoko.

"Prosper Ogum Narteh had a good start in his first season at Asante Kotoko but he is finding it difficult in his second coming," Jabir said.

"Everyone should support him and I believe he will succeed at Asante Kotoko," he added.

The club will be hoping to get back to winning ways when they face Aduana FC in their Matchday 12 fixture at Nana Agyemang Badu Park in Dormaa on Sunday.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

