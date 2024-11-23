ModernGhana logo
Bundesliga: Kane nets hat-trick to send Bayern Munich eight points clear

By Eurosport
Football News Bayern Munich's English forward #09 Harry Kane celebrates scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot during the German first division Bundesliga football match FC Bayern Munich vs FC Augsburg in Munich, southern Germany, on November 22, 2024. Image credit: Getty Images
SAT, 23 NOV 2024
Bayern Munich's English forward #09 Harry Kane celebrates scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot during the German first division Bundesliga football match FC Bayern Munich vs FC Augsburg in Munich, southern Germany, on November 22, 2024. Image credit: Getty Images

Harry Kane notched a hat-trick to secure victory for Bayern Munich over Augsburg, leaving them eight points clear at the top of the Bundesliga.

Much of the night was frustrating for Bayern as they were held goalless until half-time and then, after Kane's first spot-kick just after the hour mark, struggled to grab a killer second.

Jamal Musiala had 10 of Bayern's 31 shots in the match and was denied by opposition goalkeeper Nediljko Labrovic on six occasions.

Both spot-kicks came via VAR, the first due to a handball from Mads Pedersen and the second, in injury time, when Keven Schlotterbeck brought the England striker down, leading to the defender picking up a second yellow card.

Insult to injury for the gutsy Augsburg defence came just before the final whistle when Kane controlled Leon Goretzka's long ball superbly in the air and then headed home past the fallen goalkeeper.

