Otto Addo is not the right man for Black Stars coaching job, he must resign, says legendary Malik Jabir

Ghana football icon Malik Jabir has called for Otto Addo's resignation following the Black Stars' failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

After six matches, Ghana ended their qualification campaign without a single win, finishing at the bottom of Group F with just three points.

This marks the first time in 20 years that the Black Stars will miss out on the prestigious tournament, set to take place in Morocco next year.

Jabir, a former coach of Asante Kotoko, believes that Otto Addo should step down to preserve his reputation in light of the team's poor performance.

Speaking to Kumasi-based Angel FM, he stated, "Coach Otto Addo should tender in his resignation letter just to save his image because he is not the right man for the job."

The Ghana Football Association's Executive Council will meet on Wednesday, November 27, to discuss Otto Addo's future as head coach.

The Black Stars will now focus on the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, which resume in March 2025 with matches against Chad and Madagascar.