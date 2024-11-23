We need to forgive the Black Stars despite AFCON qualifier failure – Former Sports Minister, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah

Former Youth and Sports Minister, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, has called on Ghanaians to forgive the Black Stars following their failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

After six matches in the qualification group, Ghana finished last in Group F with just three points, securing three draws and three losses.

As a result, the Black Stars will miss out on the AFCON for the first time in 20 years, with the tournament set to be held in Morocco next year.

Despite growing calls for the dismissal of the team's technical staff and players, Afriyie Ankrah, speaking on GHOne TV, urged the nation to move past the disappointment and offer forgiveness.

"I think that as a country, we never actually exorcised the issues that came about during the 2014 World Cup," he said.

"I think that there was too much focus on the drama. Of course, when issues happen, it's news. But the root causes were not dealt with. So, I think that as a country, we need to forgive them; we need to let them go. I know what I'm talking about. Any adult person will understand what I'm saying. As a country, we need to let them go."

Afriyie Ankrah also highlighted a sense of disconnection within the Black Stars team. He pointed to a comment from the coach, who stated that the team's loss to Niger was partly due to the negative sentiments and hostility directed towards him and the players.

"You see, the coach said something; nobody has paid attention to it. He said part of the reason why they lost the Niger match was because of the hatred of Ghanaians towards him and the team. And people didn't pay attention to that. Now, that has a lot of implications, even for him.

"But if you want to look at it from that perspective, when I watched Kudus going to play the penalty, what were the chants? Away, away. So there's a disconnection somewhere in the country. Every nation has a soul," he added.

With the AFCON qualification behind them, the Black Stars will now shift their focus to the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, beginning in March 2025 with matches against Chad and Madagascar.