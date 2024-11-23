I am playing with freedom - Antoine Semenyo opens up on his improved performance

Ghana and AFC Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo has credited his improved performances to playing with freedom.

The 25-year-old striker has become a key player for the Cherries, scoring four goals in 12 appearances across all competitions this season.

Ahead of their upcoming match against Brighton & Hove Albion, Semenyo spoke to Sky Sports about his recent form.

“It’s continuing working hard, enjoying the game, just playing with no pressure," he said.

"I feel like just being easy on the pitch, like, having that freedom is what’s given me my success right now so just need to continue playing with no pressure really just continue to enjoy the game, have fun with the ball and try to rack up as many goals as I can,” he added.

Semenyo was unavailable for Ghana’s recent AFCON qualifiers against Angola and Niger, where the Black Stars played to a 1-1 draw and suffered a 2-1 defeat, respectively.