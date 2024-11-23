AFC Bournemouth: Antoine Semenyo needed treatment to improve physical condition - Andoni Iraola

AFC Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola has clarified why Antoine Semenyo was rested during the November international break.

Semenyo, who was named in Ghana's Black Stars squad for the final round of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Angola and Niger, opted out of the games to focus on recovery.

The forward is now set to rejoin Bournemouth for their Premier League clash against Brighton later today.

Ahead of the match, Iraola explained that the decision to rest Semenyo, along with teammate Milos Kerkez, was to enhance their physical condition.

“With Antoine, it’s very similar to Milos’ case, they are players that are playing a lot of minutes. They are still young and playing with the club and the national team. [The past few weeks] was the only time they had to receive treatment, stop playing for at least some days and try to solve [the issue]," he said.

“They needed to stop, receive the treatment and try to improve their overall condition physically to continue with the demands that are very high because we are using them a lot," he added.

Semenyo has been a key player for Bournemouth this season, registering 12 appearances across all competitions and scoring four goals.