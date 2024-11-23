ModernGhana logo
Hearts of Oak: Enoch Daitey preaches against complacency ahead of Nsoatreman FC clash

SAT, 23 NOV 2024

Hearts of Oak fitness coach, Enoch Daitey, has called on the team to remain united and maintain their hard work as they aim to achieve their objectives for the season.

Following a challenging start to the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season with two consecutive losses, the Phobians have turned their fortunes around with three straight wins.

This impressive run has elevated them to 4th place on the league table with 18 points.

The team is set to continue their campaign against Nsoatreman FC in a Matchday 12 fixture on Saturday at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 19:00 GMT.

In a pre-match interview, Daitey urged the players to guard against complacency, emphasizing the importance of staying focused.

“Football is about consistency,” Daitey noted. “We must protect the players, take care of them, and ensure they stay aligned with the bigger picture. It’s not over yet; there’s still a long way to go, and we need to keep working hard to reach our goals.”

Hearts of Oak will look to extend their winning streak and maintain their upward trajectory in the league standings.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Sports Journalist and Writer

