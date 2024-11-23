Kamaldeen Sulemana is back properly - Southampton manager Russell Martin

Southampton manager, Russell Martin has expressed his delight following the return of Kamaldeen Sulemana to the squad.

The Ghana international was sidelined ahead of the last international window.

Speaking to the press ahead of their game against Liverpool, Martin confirmed the return of the 23-year-old winger.

“Ryan Fraser and Kamaldeen are back properly now. Everything else is pretty much the same,” he said.

Following his return to the side, Kamaldeen Sulemana will hope to make an impact after their poor start to the Premier League campaign.

Defender Jan Bednarek and goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale are injured and will miss the game.

Kamaldeen Sulemana has made two appearances in the league and has an assist in his sole EFL Cup appearance.