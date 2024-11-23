Ange Postecoglou defends Spurs' right to appeal 'harsh' Rodrigo Bentancur ban

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou says he is not interested in how the decision to appeal against Rodrigo Bentancur's seven-game domestic ban for a racist slur looks to the outside world.

The Australian manager said he has "made worse mistakes" and believes education is the way forward with the 27-year-old midfielder, rather than a "harsh" punishment.

Spurs are hoping to have the Uruguayan's ban reduced from seven games to the six-game minimum for a discrimination-related offence.

When asked whether the decision to appeal against the ban is a "bad look", Postecoglou said: "I'm not interested in looks and whatever people... I've said all along he's made a mistake, we accept whatever penalty comes his way, but we believe the first one was a little bit harsh.

"We've appealed against that which we believe is our right if you look at the whole process. If you look at it, it's already at the low end of the scale.

"I get that people want to burn people at the stake these days but part of the process, if you want real education and progress, is to understand when somebody makes a mistake. Part of that is education and hopefully seeing that's the way forward.

"Whether it is Rodrigo, or anyone else, as I've said, I am old enough to say I've made mistakes worse than that in life, mate, but I've learned from them and hopefully I am a better human being from that."

The ban means Bentancur is currently suspended from domestic matches until 26 December.

He will miss Premier League games against Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea among others, plus Tottenham's Carabao Cup quarter-final against Manchester United, but is available for Europa League matches.

But if the ban is reduced, Bentancur could return a game early to face Liverpool.

When pressed on whether it is worth going through the process to reduce the ban by one game, Postecoglou added: "It is worth it because that's what we feel.

"Our view was that it was harsh, it should have been the minimum and we will go through that process and if it is deemed not then we will accept that."

Postecoglou also revealed vice-captain Cristian Romero has a toe injury and is unavailable for the visit to Manchester City on Saturday, along with Richarlison, Mickey Moore, Wilson Odobert and Micky van de Ven.