2024 Women's AFCON: Ghana paired with defending champions South Africa in Group C

The Black Queens of Ghana have been drawn alongside defending champions South Africa in the group stages of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The draw for the 15th edition of the CAF TotalEnergies Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) took place on Friday, November 22, 2024, at the Mohammed VI Technical Centre in Salé, Morocco.

Ghana, who are making a return to the competition after missing out on the last two editions, will also go up against Mali and Tanzania in group C.

Record champions, Nigeria, have been drawn in group B along with Tunisia, Algeria and Botswana.

2022 finalists and hosts, Morocco, have been paired with Zambia, Senegal and DR Congo.

The top two in each group will automatically qualify for the quarterfinals, together with the two best third place teams.

Ghana will be looking to book a return to the FIFA Women’s World Cup, after an 18 year absence, and a semifinal place will be enough to secure a place.

The WAFCON will take place between 5 to 26 July, 2025.