ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

2024 Women's AFCON: Ghana paired with defending champions South Africa in Group C

Women Football 2024 Women's AFCON: Ghana paired with defending champions South Africa in Group C
FRI, 22 NOV 2024

The Black Queens of Ghana have been drawn alongside defending champions South Africa in the group stages of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The draw for the 15th edition of the CAF TotalEnergies Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) took place on Friday, November 22, 2024, at the Mohammed VI Technical Centre in Salé, Morocco.

Ghana, who are making a return to the competition after missing out on the last two editions, will also go up against Mali and Tanzania in group C.

Record champions, Nigeria, have been drawn in group B along with Tunisia, Algeria and Botswana.

2022 finalists and hosts, Morocco, have been paired with Zambia, Senegal and DR Congo.

The top two in each group will automatically qualify for the quarterfinals, together with the two best third place teams.

Ghana will be looking to book a return to the FIFA Women’s World Cup, after an 18 year absence, and a semifinal place will be enough to secure a place.

The WAFCON will take place between 5 to 26 July, 2025.

11222024100803-swnaqecp5k-

11222024100858-vaqdthfssn-screenshot-2024-11-22-210744

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Mustapha Omar Copson Election 2024: I'll walk naked from Sunyani to Dormaa-Ahenkro if NDC loses Decem...

2 hours ago

'Let your service reflect the highest ideals of our armed forces' — Akufo-Addo urges Soldiers "Let your service reflect the highest ideals of our armed forces" — Akufo-Addo u...

2 hours ago

Bawumia to commission new Headquarters of Lands Commission on November 25   Bawumia to commission new Headquarters of Lands Commission on November 25  

2 hours ago

It's unacceptable for COCOBOD to prioritize GHC3.4bn expenditure over struggling cocoa farmers – Mahama It's unacceptable for COCOBOD to prioritize GHC3.4bn expenditure over struggling...

2 hours ago

Tema-Mpakadan Railway line to be recognized by Guinness World Records — Peter Amenu Tema-Mpakadan Railway line to be recognized by Guinness World Records — Peter Am...

3 hours ago

Next NDC government will set up a Mortgage Assistance Fund – Mahama Next NDC government will set up a Mortgage Assistance Fund – Mahama

3 hours ago

Next NDC government will revamp insurance and pension scheme — Mahama Next NDC government will revamp insurance and pension scheme — Mahama

3 hours ago

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang donates to Tamale orphanage to mark her 73rd birthday Prof. Opoku-Agyemang donates to Tamale orphanage to mark her 73rd birthday

Just in....

Who wins the 2024 presidential race?

Started: 18-11-2024 | Ends: 07-12-2024
body-container-line