Ignatius Osei Fosu lauds Kwesi Appiah as Black Stars’ best coach of the decade

Assistant coach of the Sudanese national team, Ignatius Osei Fosu, has hailed Kwesi Appiah, labelling him as the best coach to lead Ghana's Black Stars in the past decade.

Appiah, who last coached the four-time African champions in 2019, guided the team to the Round of 16 at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Egypt before being dismissed by the Kurt Okraku-led Ghana Football Association. He was subsequently replaced by Charles Akonnor.

The 66-year-old coach has recently made headlines for his achievements with Sudan, steering the team to qualify for the 2025 AFCON—marking their first qualification since 2012.

Reflecting on Appiah’s impact, Osei Fosu praised his leadership and legacy. Speaking on MAX TV, he stated: "Kwesi Appiah is the best coach in the last 10 years to have handled the Black Stars."

Currently, Appiah is making strides in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, where he has guided Sudan's Falcons of Jediane to the top of Group B with 10 points from four matches. Sudan will look to maintain their impressive form when they face Senegal and South Sudan in March 2025.

During his tenure with the Black Stars, Kwesi Appiah achieved seven wins in 54 competitive matches, leaving a lasting impression on Ghanaian football.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

