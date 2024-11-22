ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Kanzlsperger donate medical supplies to WAFA

Football News Kanzlsperger donate medical supplies to WAFA
FRI, 22 NOV 2024

Kanzlsperger, a German-based physiotherapy company, in collaboration with its Ghanaian partner, Professor Jonathan Quartey, has made a significant medical donation to the West Africa Football Academy (WAFA).

The presentation took place on Friday morning at WAFA's training grounds in Sogakope.

Expressing gratitude on behalf of the team, WAFA's head coach, Saddick Abubakar, shared his appreciation for the donation.

1122202443215-0eu2xkjwwr-screenshot-2024-11-22-151114

Saddick Abubakar[/caption]
"We are grateful to Professor Quartey for these items," he said. "The technical team and players are thankful because these are expensive items that will support our efforts as a team moving forward."

Jan Gosgens, Managing Director of WAFA, also commended Professor Quartey for his generosity.

1122202443215-l5gsk8v331-screenshot-2024-11-22-151539

Jan Gosgens
"We are very grateful for this donation," Gosgens remarked. "We already share a long-standing relationship with him. He was one of our physiotherapists during our Feyenoord days, and that bond still exists. We are delighted he continues to support us, and we look forward to achieving great things together in the future."

Speaking after the presentation, Professor Quartey highlighted his motivation for the donation.

1122202443215-rvmypdb553-screenshot-2024-11-22-151627

Professor Jonathan Quartey
"There has been a long-standing relationship between myself and WAFA," he explained. "I worked with them for 11 years before they moved to Sogakope, and we’ve stayed connected in terms of human resource support.

"I am passionate about rehabilitation and player welfare, so I found it necessary to provide these items to aid the club's work in that area."

This is not the first time Professor Quartey has made such a gesture. Earlier this year, he donated to Accra Shooting Stars.

Professor Quartey previously worked with WAFA—formerly Feyenoord—at Gomoa Fetteh from 2003 to 2014 before the team's relocation to Sogakope.

WAFA currently competes in Zone 2 of the National Division Two League.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

51 minutes ago

AP - Pamela Smith Nations divided as ICC targets Netanyahu and Hamas over Gaza war crimes

1 hour ago

NDC’s rigging claims are just excuses; Bawumia is a magnet for victory — Allotey Jacobs NDC’s rigging claims are just excuses; Bawumia is a magnet for victory — Allotey...

2 hours ago

Prof. Ransford Gyampo We should be worried about how much NPP, NDC are spending on rallies, billboards...

2 hours ago

I’ll transition from office with the utmost respect for Ghana’s democratic processes – Akufo-Addo I’ll transition from office with the utmost respect for Ghana’s democratic proce...

2 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo 2024 Election: Discharge your duties with professionalism, neutrality – Akufo-Ad...

2 hours ago

New Force celebrates victory in ECOWAS Court case against Ghana’s deportation of spokesperson New Force celebrates victory in ECOWAS Court case against Ghana’s deportation of...

2 hours ago

You're like Judas who betrayed Jesus; shame on you for insulting Kufuor – Chairman Wontumi slams Alan You're like Judas who betrayed Jesus; shame on you for insulting Kufuor – Chairm...

2 hours ago

2024 polls: ‘I’m the better choice for the future of Ghana’ — Bawumia 2024 polls: ‘I’m the better choice for the future of Ghana’ — Bawumia

2 hours ago

Students couldn't get even chalk under Mahama but they’re now getting tablets — Bawumia Students couldn't get even chalk under Mahama but they’re now getting tablets — ...

Just in....

Who wins the 2024 presidential race?

Started: 18-11-2024 | Ends: 07-12-2024
body-container-line