Premier League clubs approve changes to APT rules

Premier League clubs have voted to approve changes to rules governing commercial deals, despite opposition from Manchester City, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa.

At a meeting in London on Friday, clubs took under 30 minutes to approve the changes to Associated Party Transaction regulations (APTs).

Clubs voted 16 in favour and four against. Manchester City and Aston Villa had both written to rival clubs before the meeting to seek support.

For changes to be approved, a minimum of 14 Premier League clubs needed to vote in favour.

Friday's vote came after an independent panel found aspects of the Premier League's rules to be unlawful earlier this year, following a lawsuit instigated by Manchester City.

APT rules were formed by the Premier League to prevent clubs from profiting from commercial or sponsorship deals with companies linked to their owners that are deemed above "fair market value".

The Premier League said the rule changes relate to "integrating the assessment of shareholder loans" and "include the removal of some of the amendments made to APT rules earlier this year".

"The purpose of the APT rules is to ensure clubs are not able to benefit from commercial deals or reductions in costs that are not at fair market value by virtue of relationships with associated parties," read a Premier League statement.

Sources have told BBC Sport that representatives from Chelsea and Manchester United both spoke at the meeting before the vote, urging clubs to vote through the changes.

Manchester City's representative declined to speak.