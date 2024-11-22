ModernGhana logo
Black Stars can only win games when there is unity, says Moses Foh-Amoaning

FRI, 22 NOV 2024

Prominent Ghanaian lawyer, Moses Foh-Amoaning has called for unity following the Black Stars' disappointing performances.

The Black Stars have faced intense criticism after their abysmal showing in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Despite playing six matches, the four-time AFCON champions failed to secure a single win and ended the group stage in last place in Group F.

The Black Stars' failure to qualify for the AFCON tournament, set to take place in Morocco next year, has led to calls for the dissolution of both the team and its technical staff.

However, in an interview with Asempa FM, Foh-Amoaning urged for a united front within the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the country as a whole. He stressed that only through collective harmony could the Black Stars hope to reverse their fortunes.

"What we should do is that, we should do well to bring the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the whole nation together and that is the only way we can bring the Black Stars luck," he said.

In the wake of the team's poor performances, a meeting was convened on Wednesday to discuss the future of head coach Otto Addo. However, a statement released on Thursday, November 21, indicated that a final decision would be made by Wednesday, November 27.

The Black Stars will now turn their attention to the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, which will resume in March 2025 with matches against Chad and Madagascar.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

