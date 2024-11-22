GFA must come out with plans to help regain Black Stars' lost glory - Moses Foh-Amoaning

Moses Foh Amoaning, a member of the Justice Dzamefe Commission of Enquiry, has urged the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to present a clear plan on how to restore the pride of the Black Stars and revive the country’s footballing reputation.

This call comes after the Black Stars' disappointing performance in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers, where, under coach Otto Addo, the team finished last in Group F with only three points from six matches and failed to secure a single win.

The GFA’s Executive Council met on Wednesday but was unable to make a final decision regarding Otto Addo’s future as head coach.

However, a statement indicated that a decision will be made by Wednesday, November 27, with a retreat involving stakeholders scheduled for Thursday, November 28.

In an interview with Asempa FM, Foh Amoaning emphasized that the GFA should go beyond just making decisions in closed meetings.

He called on the association to present a well-defined plan to the public, acknowledging the current state of the national team and asking for patience from the fans.

"My view is that it should not be that the Executive Committee have gone to a meeting only to make decisions. No. The FA should have a plan and they should lay it out and tell Ghanaians that we beg you this is where we are it is in a mess but we are begging you to be patient with us.

"They should tell us what they have done and where they want to take the football. They shouldn’t just say we're sorry and that is all.

"It is a no for me and I don’t think Ghanaians will buy into that idea," he added.

This marks the first time in 21 years that the Black Stars will not be competing in the AFCON tournament.

Looking ahead, the Black Stars will shift their focus to the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, set to begin in March 2025, where they will face Chad and Madagascar.