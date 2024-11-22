ModernGhana logo
Jordan Ayew's injury is not bad as anticipated - Leicester City boss Steve Cooper

FRI, 22 NOV 2024

Leicester City manager, Steve Cooper, has hinted that Jordan Ayew could feature in this weekend’s Premier League clash against Chelsea, despite picking up an injury on international duty.

The 31-year-old who scored a superb free-kick in Ghana’s 1-1 draw against Angola in Luanda in the Matchday five games of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier, suffered an injury in that game which ruled him out of Ghana’s final qualifier against Niger.

However, Cooper, in his pre-match press conference on Thursday, confirmed that tests revealed the injury wasn’t as bad as feared.

”It’s not a serious injury contrary to some reports," he said.

“The hope is he may be available for the weekend but we're a little bit inconclusive on that for the minute,” Cooper said.

Ayew’s international teammate, Abdul Fatawu, was not as lucky, as his injury on international duty has ruled him out for the season.

Ayew has scored twice for Leicester City in the Premier League this season, including a last-minute winner, in matchweek 8, away at Southampton.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

