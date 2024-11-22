La Liga Matchday 14 Preview: Celta host Barcelona as Athletic Bilbao clash with Real Sociedad

The Basque derby between Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad – a rivalry which dates back all the way to 1909 – is the pick of La Liga fixtures on Matchday 14.

Matches between Athletic and La Real tend to be won by the home side (that has been the case for their last five league meetings), which bodes well for the Lions given that they will host the match at the San Mames Stadium.

Athletic manager Ernesto Valverde has naturally dismissed this statistic, but is happy to proclaim the all-Basque clash as the “best derby in La Liga”.

“You can see all the fans together, having fun and cheering on their teams. I'm sure there will be an extraordinary atmosphere like always,” said the former Barcelona boss. “We have a rivalry that drives us and we are all happy. We're in a good moment and we're trying to take advantage of our current confidence.”

Elsewhere in Spain this round, Barcelona will chase an away win at Abanca-Balaidos Stadium against Celta Vigo, with visiting manager Hansi Flick delighted to have Gavi back to fitness after his injury struggles.

“He played with intensity and that’s normal. We already know what he’s like,” said Flick, who is happy that the Blaugrana continue to play with aggression and hunger in their desire to reclaim the championship from Real Madrid.

And on the subject of the reigning champions, Los Blancos will face a potential banana skin away to Leganes at the Butarque Municipal Stadium. The Madrid giants can still lean on the class and composure of Luka Modric, who recently received praise from manager Carlo Ancelotti.

“It doesn't matter if it is when he starts or when he comes off the bench... he always helps us,” Ancelotti said of the Croatian legend. “It is an honour to coach and work with Modric, everything he has been able to achieve is because he is a fantastic professional and a man of the highest calibre.”

La Liga will also feature Atletico Madrid hosting Deportivo Alaves, Valencia hosting Real Betis and Sevilla chasing a much-needed home win against Rayo Vallecano at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium.

Broadcast details

Friday 22 November

22:00: Getafe v Real Valladolid – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

Saturday 23 November

15:00: Valencia v Real Betis – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

17:15: Atletico Madrid v Alaves – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

19:30: Las Palmas v Mallorca – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3

19:30: Girona v Espanyol – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport Maximo 3

22:00: Celta Vigo v Barcelona – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport Maximo 3

Sunday 24 November