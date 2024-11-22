Serie A Matchday 13 Preview: AC Milan host Juventus as Roma head to Napoli

The rivalry between AC Milan and Juventus will headline this weekend’s Serie A action, with Matchday 13 played from Saturday 23 to Monday 25 November 2024.

Milan will host Juve at the iconic San Siro on Saturday evening, with these teams likely to produce another cagey clash. The last six league matches between the Rossoneri and the Bianconeri have produced just six goals, including a 0-0 stalemate when they last met in April of 2024.

Juve boss Thiago Motta has made slow but steady progress at the helm of the team, with the Brazilian-Italian tactician recently explaining that a major part of his philosophy is the prioritising of performance over aesthetics.

“I want to see the performance, and it leads you to the result. I never wanted the performance for aesthetics. I blindly believe that teams that play well have a greater chance of winning,” said Motta.

His Milan counterpart, Paulo Fonseca, remains on unsteady ground. The Portuguese has not fully won over the Rossoneri fan base, and also risked upsetting key player Rafael Leao by benching him for matches prior to the international break.

“Maybe it’s strange for you not to see Rafa, but this must be normal. It’s not normal to see Leao on the bench, but it’s normal for me when I say that the team is more important, Milan is more important than a few players,” said Fonseca.

Saturday will also feature champions Inter Milan playing away to Verona in the afternoon, as well as a late kick-off between Parma and Atalanta at the Ennio Tardini Stadium.

Sunday’s action is headlined by the ‘Derby del Sole’ (derby of the sun) between Napoli and Roma at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium. Antonio Conte’s revolution at the Partenopei continues, though the task-master manager is always demanding more from his players.

“We have several options to squeeze the maximum out of our players' on-field characteristics,” said Conte. “We need to show our football, our character, and not play timidly from the first whistle.”

Sunday will also see Fiorentina away to Como and Lazio at home to Bologna, while Monday’s action is headlined by a relegation six-pointer between Venezia and Lecce at the Pier Luigi Penzo Stadium.

