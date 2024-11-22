Formula 1, Las Vegas Grand Prix preview

Motorsport fans, gear up for the 22nd round of the 2024 Formula 1 World Championship, the Las Vegas Grand Prix, held at the Las Vegas Strip Circuit on the morning of Sunday 24 November – with all the action live on SuperSport on DStv!

This GP is the first of three race weekends in a row which will bring the 2024 season to a conclusion – and offers Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen the first chance to mathematically seal the Drivers' World Championship ahead of nearest chaser Lando Norris of McLaren.

Verstappen produced a magnificent drive to win in wet conditions in Brazil early in November – his first victory since the Spanish GP back in June – and knows that there are several scenarios for the 'Sin City' race which will see him win a fourth F1 title (the most simple to grasp is if the Dutchman finishes ahead of his rival, or if Norris fails to score).

"From now, I just want clean races to the end. I'm not thinking about clinching the championship in Vegas or whatever. I just want clean races," said Verstappen, who will join F1 legends Alain Prost and Sebastian Vettel on four titles if and when he seals the Championship triumph.

McLaren, meanwhile, have insisted that guiding Norris to the Drivers’ title was never ultimately its main target – as it has always been more focused on the Constructors’ crown (the British team holds a 36 and 49 point lead over Ferrari and Red Bull respectively).

"In terms of the constructors’ championship, I don’t think it changes anything," said team boss Andrea Stella. “It was always our priority. Even when there was a call to be made to support one driver or the other, it was always secondary to maximising the constructors’ championship.”

He added, “When it comes to the drivers’ championship, I don’t think for Lando there was any particular pressure. We were enjoying this quest, even though sometimes from the outside it may come across like there is an error here or there maybe.

“Mathematically we are still in the [drivers’] championship, but I think for Lando and for Oscar, we will go to the next races trying to win the races. The last two venues should be quite good. Vegas will be potentially more of a Ferrari track, and then we will see. It is all to play for, and the constructors’ championship remains and has always been our priority.”

Ferrari star Charles Leclerc, meanwhile, believes the progress his team has made in their tyre management might actually hinder their chances at the Las Vegas GP.

"We were very strong [in Vegas] last year, so I hope we can be as strong," said Leclerc. "It is true also, and I was thinking about that earlier, that this year we've done a big step in tyre management, which means that we also left something behind in cold conditions and tyre temperatures just like [Sao Paulo] was. Las Vegas is a bit of that scenario as well.

"So, let's hope we can work to prepare it properly and be at a good level in Las Vegas. We were very strong last year; the characteristics of the track are better for our car. However, I think it might be a bit trickier for us to put those in the [right] temperatures.”

