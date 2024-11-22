“I don't feel celebrated and honoured enough”, says 2018 Commonwealth Bronze Medalist Jessie Lartey

Ghana's lone medalist at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, Jessie Lartey, has opened up about feeling underappreciated despite his achievements in boxing.

The former Black Bomber, now a Sergeant with the Ghana Prisons Service, expressed his disappointment in not being widely recognized or celebrated as a star athlete.

In an interview, Lartey described boxing as his passion, highlighting his belief in his extraordinary talent and skill. However, he admitted that life after the 2018 Commonwealth Games has not unfolded as he hoped.

"I should have turned professional a long time ago, but I felt the need to serve my country. Unfortunately, things haven’t worked out as I envisioned. Still, I haven’t lost hope because I believe there’s still a chance to achieve greatness," said the determined sportsman.

Lartey, a Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) award winner, shared how disheartening it is when he goes unrecognized in public spaces. He attributed this lack of visibility to limited support from both the media and the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF).

"I can’t exclude anyone from the blame. The media and the federation should collaborate more to promote boxing and give boxers the recognition they deserve," he said.

Commenting on the state of Ghanaian boxing and the country’s absence from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Lartey described the situation as troubling.

"Ghana should have built on the success of Tokyo 2020, but the preparation was inadequate. There was no proper camping, attention, or supervision for the boxers. Young athletes need guidance, and the team wasn’t taken care of properly," he lamented.

Now a professional boxer with an undefeated record in five bouts, including three knockouts, Lartey called on promoters and managers to support him in securing significant fights. His ultimate goal is to become a world champion, inspired by his idol, Professor Azumah Nelson.

"I want to prove that after Azumah Nelson, Ghana still has many great boxers," he said.

Lartey also acknowledged the Ghana Prisons Service for its encouragement and support, allowing him to participate in the Ghana Professional Boxing League and international bouts. He extended his gratitude to his trainers at the Prisons Service and the team at Fit Square Boxing Gym, where he was groomed by his father, Ace Coach Lartekwei Lartey.

Despite challenges in amateur boxing, Lartey praised the professional scene, citing the success of the Ghana Professional Boxing League. He promised fans to expect remarkable performances from him in the near future.

"Boxing fans should look forward to something big from Jessie Lartey. My dream is to be immortalized as one of the greatest boxers," he declared.

Lartey is set to feature on the November 22 event, "Ghana Elections: Night of Boxing and Entertainment," organized by SEM Promotions and Freezy Macbones Promotions. Coming from a boxing family, his older brother Jerry Lartey, a member of the Ghana Armed Forces, is also a boxer.

Jessie Lartey remains optimistic and focused on carving out a lasting legacy in the world of boxing.