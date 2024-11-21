GFA to hold retreat on November 28 after Black Stars 2025 AFCON qualifier failure

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced that it will host a retreat on November 28 at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence in Prampram.

This follows a meeting by the Executive Council on November 21, in response to the Black Stars’ failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

For the first time in two decades, Ghana's senior national football team will not participate in the AFCON, which is set to take place in Morocco next year.

The Black Stars, who last won the continental title in 1982, finished at the bottom of Group F with just three points after six matches, registering three draws and three losses.

In a statement, the GFA emphasized the strong passion and concern expressed by stakeholders and the public, announcing plans for the retreat to involve various groups.

"Given the passion and concern shown by members and stakeholders of Ghana Football as well as the general public, the GFA shall hold a Ghana Football Retreat to which members and all stakeholders shall be invited.

"Members and stakeholders such as SWAG and the Media, National Sports Authority, PFAG, former captains and players, coaches, supporters, Football enthusiasts, Sports-related professionals (Medics, Economists, Marketers etc), and Opinion leaders (including traditional rulers) will be invited to the Retreat.

"The Ministries of Sports, Finance and Education, and key Authorities such as Ghana Revenue Authority and Ghana Tourism Authority will be represented.

"The meeting shall be held on the 28th of November, 2024, at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence, with the primary purpose of soliciting views and perspectives from stakeholders of Ghana Football. The output from this Retreat shall be used to develop a roadmap for enhancing the performance of the Black Stars and our other national teams.

"We appreciate the support and patience of the Ghanaian people and look forward to making amends in the future."

In related news, the GFA has announced the dissolution of the Black Stars Management Committee and will meet with Otto Addo, the team’s head coach, a day before the retreat.