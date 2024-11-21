ModernGhana logo
CONFIRMED: GFA dissolve Black Stars Management Committee after AFCON qualifier failure

THU, 21 NOV 2024

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced the dissolution of the Black Stars Management Committee.

This was confirmed on Thursday, November 21 following a meeting by the Executive Committee on Wednesday following Black Stars' failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

In a press statement by the GFA, the Executive Council has decided to dissolve the Committee in charge of the Black Stars.

“Immediate dissolution of the Management Committee of the senior national football team, the Black Stars. In doing so, we sincerely thank the members of the Committee for their service to Ghana Football over the years.”

The Management Committee was led by Mark Addo, with Akwesi Agyeman as Vice Chairman. Meanwhile, Mark Addo, Kwame Ofosu Bamfo, and Akwesi Agyeman were asked to act but they were not present in most of the qualifying matches.

Randy Abbey acted as leader of the delegation in some of the trips the Black Stars made.

Ghana failed to qualify for the AFCON for the first time in 21 years, finishing bottom of Group F, which included Niger, Sudan, and Angola.

The four-time AFCON champions, having participated in every tournament since 2006, were unsuccessful in their attempt this time.

The team has been dismal over the last five years, exiting at the group stage in the last two AFCON tournaments. The FA says Ghanaians deserve better and will apologise for the latest failure.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
