Black Stars: Otto Addo's to be decided next week Wednesday after AFCON qualifier collapse

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced that its Executive Council (ExCo) will make a decision regarding Otto Addo's future as Black Stars head coach on Wednesday, November 27.

This follows the national team's failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) — the first time in 21 years Ghana has missed the tournament.

Under Otto Addo’s leadership, the Black Stars endured a winless qualifying campaign, drawing three games and losing three. They finished bottom of Group F, which featured Niger, Sudan, and Angola.

The GFA released a statement on Thursday, November 21, confirming plans to meet with Otto Addo to review his technical report and the team's performance.

“The Executive Council will meet the Head Coach of the Black Stars, Mr. Otto Addo, on the 27th of November, 2024, to discuss his technical report on the just-ended AFCON qualifiers and the overall performance of the technical team since he assumed duty earlier this year,” the statement read.

Appointed in March 2024 on a 34-month contract with an option for an additional 24 months, Otto Addo replaced Chris Hughton as head coach.

Despite the AFCON disappointment, Ghana’s focus now shifts to the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, with matches against Chad and Madagascar scheduled for March 2025.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

