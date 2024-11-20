Injured Ghana forward Abdul Fatawu Issahaku successfully undergoes surgery

Ghana international Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has undergone successful surgery to address the injury he sustained during Ghana's 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Angola last Thursday.

The Leicester City winger was forced to leave the pitch in the first half after suffering the injury in the crucial match. As a result, he was ruled out of Ghana’s final Group F match against Niger and travelled to England for further evaluation.

Following the Angola game, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) issued a statement about the injuries sustained by Issahaku and teammate Jordan Ayew:

“Jordan Ayew and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku sustained injuries during the Angola match. Although Ayew completed the game, MRI scans in Accra revealed significant issues with his knee. Issahaku was substituted in the first half due to his injury,” the GFA said.

Today, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku confirmed on social media that his surgery has been successful, expressing his gratitude to fans and supporters.

In an Instagram post, he shared: "All glory be to Almighty Allah. My surgery was successful, and I just want to tell you that I am okay. I want to thank everyone for your best wishes.”

He will hope for a smooth rehabilitation to ensure a switch return to full fitness.