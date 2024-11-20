Ex-Hearts of Oak coach Kim Grants calls for Otto Addo's sack

Former Hearts of Oak coach, Kim Grant has called for the sacking of Black Stars coach Otto Addo.

The Prague Raptors F.C coach made the comments after Ghana failed to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

In a Facebook post, the former Black Stars player said Otto Addo's, "Tactical decisions highlight a glaring lack of experience, with an inability to implement a coherent playing system that suits the players' strengths. Instead, we see square pegs forced into round holes, wasting talent, and failing to maximize potential on the pitch.''

Grant further alleged that Addo is being protected by powerful figures in the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

''Coaches in the past were dismissed for far less, yet this current technical staff is being shielded by an inner circle, even after this disastrous AFCON qualification campaign. The narrative to retain them for the World Cup qualifiers is outrageous and risks further embarrassment. It’s time to stop protecting mediocrity, banish egos, and demand accountability.''

Ghana failed to qualify for the tournament, a first in twenty years, after finishing bottom of Group F with three points without a win. The Black Stars recorded three draws and three defeats.

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) are expected to a make a decision on Otto Addo's future after the team's failure to qualify.