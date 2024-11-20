ModernGhana logo
Ibrahim Tanko: Black Stars job is not too big for Otto Addo

WED, 20 NOV 2024

Accra Lions head coach, Ibrahim Tanko has backed under-pressure Black Stars coach, Otto Addo, urging patience despite calls for his dismissal.

Addo, 47, has faced immense scrutiny following the country's failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

The Black Stars finished bottom of their qualifying group, marking the first time in 20 years the nation will miss the tournament.

Despite the calls for Addo's sack, Tanko, who previously served as Black Stars assistant coach has called for patience and support for the former Borussia Dortmund assistant coach.

"I don’t believe the job is too big for him," Tanko told Flashscore. "He came in at a challenging time and took Ghana to the World Cup in Qatar. Though the results weren’t as expected, he deserves another chance, especially with the World Cup qualifiers ahead."

According to Tanko, the risks of sacking Addo, including financial implications and the uncertainty surrounding a replacement’s effectiveness.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is expected to decide Addo’s fate during an Executive Council meeting on Wednesday.

Ghana’s next matches in the World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar are scheduled for March 2025.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Sports Journalist and Writer

