Henry Asante Twum apologizes after Black Stars' AFCON 2025 qualification failure

Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, Henry Asante Twum, has issued an apology to Ghanaians after the Black Stars failed to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Despite being four-time AFCON champions, Ghana endured a disappointing qualification campaign, losing three matches and drawing three in their recent group stage.

With no victories in six matches, the West African giants finished last in Group F with just three points. As a result, Ghana will miss the AFCON for the first time in 20 years. The last time they failed to qualify was in 2004.

The Black Stars' poor performance has caused frustration and disappointment among Ghanaians, especially after a 2-1 loss to Niger at the Accra Sports Stadium in the final round of qualifiers.

“I would like to apologize to Ghanaians for the massive disappointment of not qualifying for the AFCON,” Asante Twum told Asempa FM.

“I have followed the Black Stars for two decades and I have not seen anything like this before; that we go into qualifiers, play six games, and not win a single game. I have not seen that before," he added.

With no top-two finish in their group, Ghana will miss the 2025 AFCON tournament in Morocco. Their focus will now shift to the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, which begin next year.