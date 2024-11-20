ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Henry Asante Twum apologizes after Black Stars' AFCON 2025 qualification failure

Football News Henry Asante Twum apologizes after Black Stars' AFCON 2025 qualification failure
WED, 20 NOV 2024

Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, Henry Asante Twum, has issued an apology to Ghanaians after the Black Stars failed to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Despite being four-time AFCON champions, Ghana endured a disappointing qualification campaign, losing three matches and drawing three in their recent group stage.

With no victories in six matches, the West African giants finished last in Group F with just three points. As a result, Ghana will miss the AFCON for the first time in 20 years. The last time they failed to qualify was in 2004.

The Black Stars' poor performance has caused frustration and disappointment among Ghanaians, especially after a 2-1 loss to Niger at the Accra Sports Stadium in the final round of qualifiers.

“I would like to apologize to Ghanaians for the massive disappointment of not qualifying for the AFCON,” Asante Twum told Asempa FM.

“I have followed the Black Stars for two decades and I have not seen anything like this before; that we go into qualifiers, play six games, and not win a single game. I have not seen that before," he added.

With no top-two finish in their group, Ghana will miss the 2025 AFCON tournament in Morocco. Their focus will now shift to the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, which begin next year.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Election 2024: Jubilee House behind fake news campaign against me – Mahama Election 2024: Jubilee House behind fake news campaign against me – Mahama

2 hours ago

Alan’s rant on Kufuor’s endorsement of Bawumia sad – Nana Akomea Alan’s rant on Kufuor’s endorsement of Bawumia sad – Nana Akomea

3 hours ago

Herbert Krapa appointed Energy Minister to replace NAPO Herbert Krapa appointed Energy Minister to replace NAPO

3 hours ago

Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President of IMANI Africa District creation must based on proven economic potential rather than political ...

3 hours ago

Former President John Agyekum Kufour[left] and former Minister of State Professor Kwesi Yankah Disability awaits everyone — Prof Kwesi Yankah slams people insulting Kufuor on ...

3 hours ago

Right to Left: Former President John Agyekum Kufuor, Former President John Mahama and Professor Kwesi Yankah Mahama should have called his men who insulted Kufuor to order — Prof Kwesi Yank...

3 hours ago

Sammy Gyamfi, National Communications Officer of the NDC No person must lose his or her life on the altar of elections — NDC

3 hours ago

Sammy Gyamfi, National Communications Officer of the NDC 2024 election a choice between trustworthy Mahama and pathological liar Bawumia ...

3 hours ago

Antonio Guterres, United Nations Secretary-General Our climate at a breaking point — UN Secretary-General observes

3 hours ago

United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres Countries must speed-up the transition from fossil fuels to renewables — UN Secr...

Just in....

Who wins the 2024 presidential race?

Started: 18-11-2024 | Ends: 07-12-2024
body-container-line