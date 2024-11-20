ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Martinez moves level with Maradona in Argentina win

By BBC
Football News Getty Images Image caption: Lautaro Martinez made his Argentina debut in March 2018
WED, 20 NOV 2024
Getty Images Image caption: Lautaro Martinez made his Argentina debut in March 2018

Lautaro Martinez moved level with Diego Maradona in the all-time Argentina scoring charts in a 1-0 World Cup qualifying win over Peru in Buenos Aires.

Martinez, 27, smashed home a left-footed volley from Lionel Messi's cross after 55 minutes for his 32nd international goal on his 70th appearance.

The Inter Milan captain now sits joint-fifth alongside Argentina legend Maradona, though he remains some way behind top-scorer Messi's 112 goals.

Gabriel Batistuta, Sergio Aguero and Hernan Crespo complete the top five.

Inter Miami forward Messi, 37, is now tied with former United States forward Landon Donovan for most international assists with 58.

Lionel Scaloni's side were on top for much of the game but were unable to extend their lead, with Julian Alvarez hitting the post and Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister sending a header wide

The win moves Argentina five points clear at the top of the South American World Cup qualifying table with six games remaining.

Elsewhere, Brazil were jeered by their own fans as they drew 1-1 against Uruguay in Salvador.

Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde put Uruguay in front early in the second half, but Gerson levelled for Brazil six minutes later with his first international goal.

The draw means five-time World Cup winners Brazil sit fifth in the table, with the top six qualifying automatically for the 2026 tournament in United States, Canada and Mexico.

A fine solo goal from former West Ham and Everton forward Enner Valencia secured a 1-0 win for Ecuador away at Colombia, moving them above their opponents into third on goal difference.

Newcastle United forward Miguel Almiron was among the scorers as Paraguay drew 2-2 with Bolivia to stay sixth.

Bolivia remain in seventh, which would be good enough for a play-off, one point ahead of Venezuela who were beaten 4-2 by Chile.

Top Stories

57 minutes ago

Election 2024: Jubilee House behind fake news campaign against me – Mahama Election 2024: Jubilee House behind fake news campaign against me – Mahama

57 minutes ago

Alan’s rant on Kufuor’s endorsement of Bawumia sad – Nana Akomea Alan’s rant on Kufuor’s endorsement of Bawumia sad – Nana Akomea

2 hours ago

Herbert Krapa appointed Energy Minister to replace NAPO Herbert Krapa appointed Energy Minister to replace NAPO

2 hours ago

Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President of IMANI Africa District creation must based on proven economic potential rather than political ...

2 hours ago

Former President John Agyekum Kufour[left] and former Minister of State Professor Kwesi Yankah Disability awaits everyone — Prof Kwesi Yankah slams people insulting Kufuor on ...

2 hours ago

Right to Left: Former President John Agyekum Kufuor, Former President John Mahama and Professor Kwesi Yankah Mahama should have called his men who insulted Kufuor to order — Prof Kwesi Yank...

2 hours ago

Sammy Gyamfi, National Communications Officer of the NDC No person must lose his or her life on the altar of elections — NDC

2 hours ago

Sammy Gyamfi, National Communications Officer of the NDC 2024 election a choice between trustworthy Mahama and pathological liar Bawumia ...

2 hours ago

Antonio Guterres, United Nations Secretary-General Our climate at a breaking point — UN Secretary-General observes

2 hours ago

United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres Countries must speed-up the transition from fossil fuels to renewables — UN Secr...

Just in....

Who wins the 2024 presidential race?

Started: 18-11-2024 | Ends: 07-12-2024
body-container-line