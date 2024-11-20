ModernGhana logo
Black Stars deserve to qualify for 2025 AFCON with our performances, says Team Manager, Ameenu Shardow

WED, 20 NOV 2024

Black Stars Team Manager, Ameenu Shardow, believes the team deserved to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) based on their performances during the qualification campaign.

Shardow's comments come after Ghana failed to secure a spot in the tournament for the first time in two decades. The team finished at the bottom of Group F with just three points and no wins.

Despite this disappointing result, Shardow maintains that Ghana should have qualified, given the quality of their performances throughout the qualifiers.

“If the performance of the team in all the qualifiers we played is anything to go by, we should have topped the group,” he stated during an interview with Happy FM.

In the wake of the Black Stars' failure to qualify, the Ghana Football Association's Executive Council is scheduled to hold an important meeting today to discuss the situation.

The 2025 AFCON will be hosted in Morocco next year.

