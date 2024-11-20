ModernGhana logo
Black Stars: A key clause in Otto Addo's contact is to qualify for AFCON - Ex-GFA Veep, George Afriyie reveals

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) Vice President George Afriyie has shed light on a key clause in Otto Addo’s contract, allowing the football governing body to terminate his appointment following the Black Stars’ failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The 47-year-old coach has faced intense criticism after Ghana finished at the bottom of Group F, earning just three points from six matches.

This marks the nation’s first failure to qualify for AFCON in two decades, a setback that has sparked widespread calls for Addo's dismissal.

In an interview on Asempa FM, Afriyie revealed that Addo’s contract includes a clause explicitly tied to achieving qualification goals.

“One of the clauses for the GFA to terminate Otto Addo’s contract is if he does not qualify the team for the AFCON,” Afriyie stated, emphasizing that the coach should be relieved of his duties for failing to meet this key requirement.

The GFA’s Executive Council is set to meet today, November 20, to review the team’s performance and decide on the way forward.

This qualification failure has reignited concerns about structural challenges within Ghanaian football.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and Writer

